Idaho GOP will use caucus for Republican Presidential Nomination. Young voter talks about the change.

BOISE, Idaho — After months of back and forth, the Idaho GOP decided to use the caucus system for the state's Republican nomination process. The Idaho GOP decided to stick with their plan to hold a March 2 caucus for the Republican presidential nomination.

Each county will hold its own caucus, and through votes from caucus-goers, the State Party will decide who to send their delegates to.

The Chairwoman of the Idaho GOP, Dorothy Moon, applauded the move to a Caucus system.

"Rather than waiting until May, when the nomination will be all but over, Idaho will be the fifth state in the nation to allocate its delegates,” Moon wrote. "That means that whoever wins Idaho will have the early momentum that is so important for winning the nomination. Your voice is important in deciding which candidate takes Idaho’s 32 delegates to the Republican National Convention.”

Not all people agree with the caucus system.

"Caucuses do take more dedication so it’s harder to get more people out,” said Regina Claphan, a political science student at Boise State. "We already have such a minimal amount of people who vote in the primaries versus the general election and I feel like we’re just going to lose more of those voters.”

Sen. Scott Herndon, (R) Sagle, says that he thinks the GOP could stick to a caucus system, depending on the success of the one in March.

“The western States want to be relevant in the presidential nominee selection and the only way to do that is to be earlier,” Herndon told Idaho News 6. "I think that’s what you’re going to see the parties stick to especially if this turns out to be a highly successful event, which I expect that it will be.”

The caucus will take place on March 2.