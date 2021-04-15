Idaho Gives registration closes Thursday

IDAHO — Registration to take part in Idaho's largest campaign of online giving closes on Thursday. Idaho Gives will run for a full week from April 29 to May 6, allowing for more time to highlight what is happening in each of the non-profit sectors.

The Idaho Nonprofit Center has worked to keep fees as low as possible to ensure participating organizations can keep more funds raised during Idaho Gives. Nonprofits pay a registration fee to participate, which promotes and advertises the event statewide.

The campaign set multiple records in 2020, raising over $4 million for more than 600 organizations.

"Each organization that participated in Idaho Gives actually raised some funds," said Summer DuPree, Idaho Gives project manager. "That's one of our guarantees. If you sign up and complete the trainings and for some reason, you still don't raise any money, we'll refund you the registration fee."

There were more than 18,000 unique donors who stepped up for Idaho nonprofits last year. Prizes will still be a component of Idaho Gives and will be awarded throughout the week.

For more on how to register your organization, click here.