Idaho Gives 2021 kicks off at midnight

Idaho Gives, the state's largest campaign of online giving, starts at midnight on April 29, 2021. More than 650 non-profits, a record number, have signed up for this year's campaign.

Idaho Gives will run for a full week this year, ending on May 6 at midnight. Organizers say the extended campaign will allow for more time to highlight what is happening in all nonprofit sectors and with individual organizations since they can't point to in-person events.

Donors can use the Idaho Gives website to search for causes and areas of Idaho. The website is also a way for people new to the state to find local non-profits that are helping to provide needed resources, recreational options and more.

“This is a perfect way for folks who are new to the state to become involved in their new communities,” says Summer DuPree, Idaho Gives project manager. “Without nonprofits, Idaho wouldn’t be the fantastic state that it is."

Starting April 29, you can donate via the Idaho Gives phone bank at 1-877-ID-GIVES. Prizes will still be a major part of Idaho Gives and will be awarded throughout the week. The prizes are sponsored by the Idaho Gives Award Pool.