Idaho girls finish second in the Junior Americas Cup golf tournament

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho girls shot ten under on Wednesday, the second day of a three-day tournament putting them into position to challenge Mexico for the title of the Girls Junior Americas Cup.

Kelli Ann Strand led the way with a 64 on Wednesday and heading into Thursday Idaho trailed Mexico by three strokes.

However, the girls from Mexico also played fantastic golf and both squads shot -5 on the final day, Mexico went on to win the tournament for the eighth time, here is a link to the leaderboard.

“The girls had a lot of fun they really made friends with the different teams so it was very enjoyable," said Elsa Diaz-Ordaz the president of the Mexican Ladies Golf Association. "Plus we won so that is great."

The girls from Idaho consisted of Emily Caldwell, Carly Carter, Kelli Ann Strand and Brooke Patterson, this team held off California to finish second in the tournament hosted by Idaho at Banbury Golf Course in Eagle.

“It feels really good we all played really well it was fun competing as a team just relying on each other and it was a really good experience for all of us," said Strand.

"Or you shooting 64," said Caldwell. "That was too," remarked Strand.

Kelli Ann Strand shot a 64 in round two, she finished the tournament in second place shooting nine-under, Kylie Chong of California had the best score at -13, Caldwell shot five-under while Carly Carter shot -2.

This tournament also exposed the girls to college coaches and 18 other teams from all over the west as the Idaho Golf Association hosted this event.

“Yeah, it means a lot," said Strand. "It is really cool to have it here and be able to host all these people and have all these people come from all over is really cool."

The team from Mexico was also impressed with Idaho and Banbury Golf Course as we lucked out with the weather not being too hot or too smoky during the tournament.

"The golf course is beautiful, I was really surprised and also my girls to see this beautiful golf course in Idaho," said Diaz-Ordaz.