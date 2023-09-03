Idaho Girl Scouts upgrade dog park in Nampa

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with Silver Sage Girl Scout Troop 202 to construct a brand-new toy box for Amity Dog Park in Nampa.

“The project is to build a dog toy box to hold dog toys for use by all the visitors to the park,” said Cathy Cabalo, Girl Scout Troop 202 leader. “The girls decided that it should look like Snoopy's doghouse. Thanks to Habitat ReStore’s supply donation, the project can remain feasible for the girls.”

The troop is made up of four young junior scouts, and for this project, they'll receive a Bronze Award; the first of three high-level awards they can earn in Girl Scouts. Earning a Bronze Award asks the scouts to identify a need in the community and address it, and constructing the toy box for dogs in the area gives the girls insight into how community outreach works.

Each of the scouts dedicated at least 20 hours of time to the project. In that time they were involved in every aspect of building the toy box. The project provides scouts with the opportunity to engage with and leave a mark on their community.