Idaho gets $3.2 million in grant money for election security

11:59 AM, Aug 21, 2018
Bertel, Steve
BOISE - Idaho is receiving $3.2 million from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to secure and modernize its elections systems.

The commission on Tuesday released a report showing how states plan to spend $380 million allocated by Congress to strengthen voting systems, amid threats from Russian and others.

The largest chunk -- roughly 36 percent -- is being spent to improve cybersecurity in 41 states and territories.

Idaho's plan to spend the federal money includes devoting $1 million to upgrade the state's election system and voter registration database, $581,000 to tighten cybersecurity and $700,000 for election auditing.

In accepting the federal money, states were required to provide a match of five percent and have five years to spend it. That means Idaho is expected to spend roughly $161,500 of its own funds.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)
 

