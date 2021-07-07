Idaho gas prices top $3.50, the highest since 2014

Gas prices in Idaho have continued to skyrocket over the last few months and AAA says it's not going to slow down just yet.

Drivers have probably noticed gas prices are around $3.50 — the highest prices have been since October of 2014.

“This is the year of revenge travel. Vax-acations people are calling it,” Idaho AAA Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said.

According to AAA, strong fuel demand and the price of crude oil have contributed to higher gas prices not only in the Gem State but across America.

“People are wanting to get out there," Conde said. "Memorial Day and Fourth of July travel were super strong. We anticipate that trend to continue."

Gem State drivers are paying 22 cents more per gallon to fill up than a month ago.

“I think through the end of August, we're expecting another 10 to 20 cents because again the flood gates have broken open and with all of the options people have to travel, gas is essential,” Conde said.

The national average currently sits at $3.13 and Idaho currently ranks No. 8 in the U.S. for most expensive pump prices, according to AAA.

“I do think there is going to be a calming effect after Labor Day when people are staying closer to home, kids are back in school. That's when we should start to see things ease off but I don’t think they are necessarily going to plummet as they might in other years,” Conde said.

AAA shared the current gas prices in Idaho as of July 7: