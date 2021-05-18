Idaho gas prices rise amid loosening COVID-19 restrictions and summer travel plans

Gas prices continue to rise as many Idahoans kick off their summer travel plans.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas rose four cents this week, now sitting at $3.22. That's 14 cents more than a month ago.

Across the U.S., average gas prices increased by eight cents to $3.05, 18 cents more than a month ago. AAA says the national average is at its highest point in six years.

While some parts of the Eastern U.S. are still seeing the effects of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month, rising fuel demand across Idaho is pushing gas prices higher.

AAA says Memorial Day travel plans and loosening COVID-19 restrictions mean the Gem State won't see lower gas prices anytime soon.

Crude oil is also seeing an increase in price as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues around the world. According to AAA, crude oil is trading at nearly $66 a barrel, which is three dollars more than a month ago and nearly $40 more expensive than a year ago.