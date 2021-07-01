Idaho gas prices rise 10 cents ahead of July 4th travel

IDAHO — Idahoans planning to travel during the holiday weekend will see a large price jump at the gas pump. According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gas is $3.44, ten cents more than a week ago and 19 cents more than a month ago.

This weekend, drivers will pay the most to fill up since 2014. AAA provided the following chart showing gas prices over the past seven years on July 4.

Year U.S. Idaho 2020 $2.18 $2.35 2019 $2.76 $2.98 2018 $2.87 $3.16 2017 $2.23 $2.57 2016 $2.27 $2.48 2015 $2.76 $3.02 2014 $366 3.74

Higher fuel demand and crude oil prices have placed upward pressure on gas prices, which AAA says are expected to rise throughout the weekend. 261,000 Idahoans are expected to travel for the long weekend.

“Our research shows that most Americans won’t make any adjustments to their travel plans until gas prices hit $3.50 per gallon, but given the many challenges that people have faced in the last year, we would expect the pain threshold to be even higher this time around,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With ‘revenge travel’ and making up for lost time on everyone’s minds, we don’t see many plans changing based on higher pump prices.”

Thursday afternoon and Friday morning will be the busiest times for 4th of July travel as commuters and travelers share the roads. July 5 will be the busiest day for return trips as many have Monday off as an observed holiday.