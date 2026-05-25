Idaho gas prices plateau over Memorial Day Weekend amid potential Iran deal

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices across the State of Idaho plateaued over the Memorial Day Weekend holiday as talks with Iran concerning a peace deal are “proceeding nicely,” according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

As Idahoans get on the road today to return home from their much-needed vacations, the price they'll see at the pump is basically the same as when they left on Friday or Saturday, reports AAA.

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Since then, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped 2 tenths of a cent. While it's not much, travelers statewide are hoping the dip is a harbinger of lower gas prices to come.

Idaho Gas Prices: 5/25/26

Statewide Average: $4.676

Boise: $4.653

Coeur d'Alene: $4.581

Franklin: $4.680

Idaho Falls: $4.608

Lewiston: $4.571

Pocatello: $4.640

Twin Falls: $4.703

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