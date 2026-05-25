Idaho gas prices plateau over Memorial Day Weekend amid potential Iran deal

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices across the State of Idaho plateaued over the Memorial Day Weekend holiday as talks with Iran concerning a peace deal are “proceeding nicely,” according to U.S. President Donald Trump.
As Idahoans get on the road today to return home from their much-needed vacations, the price they'll see at the pump is basically the same as when they left on Friday or Saturday, reports AAA.
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Since then, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped 2 tenths of a cent. While it's not much, travelers statewide are hoping the dip is a harbinger of lower gas prices to come.
Idaho Gas Prices: 5/25/26
- Statewide Average: $4.676
- Boise: $4.653
- Coeur d'Alene: $4.581
- Franklin: $4.680
- Idaho Falls: $4.608
- Lewiston: $4.571
- Pocatello: $4.640
- Twin Falls: $4.703
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