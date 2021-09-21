Idaho gas prices drop, U.S. average increases by 2 cents

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gas prices dropped two cents this week, the opposite of the national average, which went up by two cents.

The average gas price in Idaho for regular is $3.77, four cents less than a month ago and $1.32 more than a year ago. The U.S. average is 3.20, which is three cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago.

Ohio, Florida and Kentucky saw the largest weekly increases this week. AAA says Idaho is one of 15 states that saw the price of fill-ups drop from a week ago.

Fuel demand fell after Labor Day as expected, sitting at 8.9 million barrels a day, the lowest since just before Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season. AAA says the busy hurricane season means there could be some rough days ahead.

Hurricanes Idaho and Nicholas forced the precautionary closure of oil rigs in refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, where around 23 percent of offshore crude oil production is still offline, according to a news release.

“Production is slowly ramping up, but right now, crude oil stocks are at their lowest level since 2017, when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the Gulf,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Tight supplies are driving up the price of crude oil, and the national average price for gasoline is now at a seven-year high.”

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 9/20/21:

