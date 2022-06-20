Idaho gas prices continue to climb as national average begins to drop

Idaho's average gas prices continue to break state records as the national average cost per gallon begins to decline.

A new record for highest recorded price per gallon was set June 19 at $5.17 for regular unleaded — seven cents more than it the cost per gallon a week ago, according to AAA. The national average dropped to $4.98 per gallon, a decrease of three cents from the week prior.

"Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain," AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a statement. "At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond."

Idaho gas prices are in the top 10 for most expensive in the country at No. 9, with California at the No. 1 spot with an average price per gallon of $6.40, according to AAA.

"Everyone’s making tough choices to save money on fuel right now, and for some people, that means driving the practical car instead of the ‘fun’ one,” Conde said. "Big pickups and sports cars tend to guzzle fuel at a faster rate than other vehicles. To make this year’s vacations happen, some of the recreational driving that comes with the return of nice weather may have to be put on hold."