Idaho gas prices below $3 for the first time since 2021

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 14:42:31-05

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in the Gem State have dipped below the $3 mark for the first time since March 2021.

According to AAA Idaho the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.97, 11 cents less than the national average which currently sits at $3.08.

“It’s been another good week at the pumps. Recent winter storms have calmed gasoline demand, with fewer drivers participating in the work commute or taking kids to school,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We’ll enjoy the savings for as long as they last, because when temperatures warm significantly, gas prices are likely to follow.”

