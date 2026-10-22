Idaho fourth grader wins contest to help light U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

SALMON, Idaho — A fourth-grade student from Salmon, Idaho, will represent the state in Washington, D.C., this December after winning a statewide essay contest to help light the Christmas tree at the U.S. Capitol.

Grace Benson was selected as the winner of the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Youth Tree Lighter Essay Contest, U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both of Idaho, announced.

Benson will travel to Washington, D.C., with three family members to participate in the annual tree-lighting ceremony on the Capitol’s West Lawn. She will have the opportunity to read her winning essay and help light the tree alongside the House speaker and other public officials.

Grace Benson / Office of U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo

Crapo and Risch invited fourth graders across the state to enter the contest by answering the question, “Why are healthy forests and clean water in Idaho important?”

The contest’s theme, “Over the Rivers and Through the Woods,” encouraged students to reflect on Idaho’s natural resources and the importance of protecting them.

"[Grace's] essay highlights the importance of Idaho’s forests, clean water and the connection Idahoans share with our state’s natural resources," Crapo said. "This year’s Capitol Christmas Tree is a special opportunity to share Idaho’s natural beauty with the nation, and Grace will play an important role in that celebration.”

“Your deep love of Idaho’s forests, water, and resources is a testament to the important role public lands play in our way of life," Risch added.

Benson’s essay was selected through a review process involving the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and the Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service.

Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will provide the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, continuing an annual tradition of selecting a tree from a different national forest to serve as the “People’s Tree.”

“What stood out in Grace’s essay was her vivid portrayal of life in rural Idaho and her deep understanding of the strong connection Idahoans share with their public lands and seven national forests,” Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest supervisor Jon Word said.

The tree will be displayed on the Capitol’s West Lawn throughout the holiday season. The annual lighting ceremony is expected to take place in early December 2026.