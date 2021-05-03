Idaho Foodbank hosting food distribution on May 5, volunteers needed

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is hosting another food distribution event at the Ford Idaho Center on May 5. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until food runs out.

This time there will only be one semi-truck of food, so organizers expect the food to run out sooner. In the past, there have been two trucks full of food.

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program is an outdoor drive-through distribution where boxes of food will be loaded directly into cars. The food is free and no documentation or proof of eligibility is required. The boxes include a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meat and produce items.

They are looking for volunteers to help with the event. You can learn more and sign up by clicking here.