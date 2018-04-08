Meridian, ID - Food insecurity is a growing issue in the Treasure Valley.

In the state of Idaho, more than 230,000 people struggle to provide meals for their families. One major retailer is teaming up with area food banks to fight hunger.

Walmart, Feeding America, and the Idaho Foodbank are kicking off the fifth annual nationwide "Fight hunger, Spark change" campaign.

"Ultimately we want to fight against hunger," said Heidi Maxwell, Co-Manager, Walmart in Meridian.

"We all need a little help now and then, and this is our opportunity to provide good food for those that are in need," said Morgan Wilson, Vice President Development, Idaho Foodbank.

The campaign this year is aiming to feed 200 million people nationwide. Every dollar donated locally will provide about five meals in the Gem state.

"Across the state, one in seven people are having trouble with hunger. That's one in six of our kids," said Wilson.

Wilson said this is the hardest time of year for them. Their demands are high, yet their resources are low because due to dwindling donations during the summer.

" During the summer months when school is out that could mean two missing meals every day for our kids," said Wilson.

Meals normally provided at school now fall on mom and dad to make up. Wilson said when families are struggling to make ends meet many end up skipping meals.

There are four ways to donate.

"One is to buy specially marked packages at Walmart. You can donate at the register, another way is to use your social media, or you can use the Walmart credit card," said Maxwell.

The campaign runs through the end of April. Last years campaign provided half a million meals to families in the gem state.

