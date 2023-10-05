Idaho Food Bank hosts 25th annual "A Chefs Affaire" event

The Idaho food bank hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year on Wednesday, celebrating the 25th year of “A Chefs Affaire.” Guests experience a silent auction, wine tasting, and of course, tasty dishes from different local chefs.

Morgan Wilson is the Chief Development Officer for the Idaho Food Bank, she says the event is all about supporting Idahoans in need.

“Tonight is all about supporting our neighbors in need, across the state, that are suffering with hunger and other needs. This evening is packed full with fun. We have a silent auction, a live auction, and an opportunity for people to give back through raffles and a paddle raise ... and most importantly, we have amazing food and wine,” said Wilson.

On the menu, guests started the night trying three appetizers like lamb, chickpea falafels, and trout on Crostini, all curated by local chefs with help from students from Renaissance High School.

“We did use some local chickpeas from Burley Idaho we made a falafel out of that, and we also used some beets and I made some beetroot hummus from that and then we put it together with roasted mushrooms and garlic confit,” said Executive Chef, Peter Steiger who works with Sysco of Idaho.

Although you could get some tasty dishes, the night is all about raising money to make sure no one goes hungry throughout the state.

Closing out the event, a generous amount was donated ensuring just that.

“It's important to me to give back to the community that's supported us all these years. This is just an opportunity to support the Idaho Food Bank, which I think is a great foundation to help our communities out,” says Craig Stein, CEO and Board Chairman of Craig Stein Beverages.

Craig Stein Beverage has been a supporter of the food bank for ten years. This year at Chef's Affaire, Stein donated $1 million to the food bank, one of the biggest donations at the event in its entire 25-year existence.

President of the Idaho Food Bank, Karen Vauk, says, “It's the kind of donation that you just can't expect, and when it does come your way, it's a shock in the best way possible. Just to think about how much this will help the Idaho Food Bank, promoting our services, to help those individuals and families who are in need of assistance. It's beyond words for me to be able to express our appreciation.”

Around eight percent of Idahoans experienced food insecurity. With this donation and others gathered throughout the night, the donations will help the food bank further its purpose and mission.

