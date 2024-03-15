Idaho Fish & Game license plate design contest

IDAHO — A contest is underway to design the next official wildlife license plate in Idaho.

The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is asking artists to submit art based on the elk, bluebird, and cutthroat trout plate designs that already exist.

All proceeds from purchased plates will go towards state departments that help conserve our environment and the animals that inhabit the Gem State.

You can submit original artwork for all three designs or just one or two and the winner will receive a cash prize of $1000 for each winning plate design.

The last day to submit is May 24 and to submit, head over to their website.