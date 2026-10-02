Idaho Fish & Game attempts to track bear after reported attack in Lemhi County

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — Residents in Lemhi County are on alert after a reported bear attack in the area.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office says early Friday morning, two residents were attacked while on their front porch in the Sunset Heights area.

"It has been reported that there is a sow and two cubs in the area," officials said.

Idaho Fish & Game is expected to have a houndsman in the area to track the bears, and residents were asked to secure their pets to prevent any issues.

To deter bears from your property, sheriff's officials advise the following:

Secure food and trash



Lock up garbage: Keep trash cans inside a secure garage or shed, and only put them out on the morning of pickup.

Clean outdoor grills: Scrub your barbecue grill and empty grease traps after every single use.

Remove bird feeders: Take down bird feeders during active bear seasons, as seeds and nectar are high-calorie attractants.

Eliminate outdoor pet food: Never leave pet food, stock feed, or water bowls outside your home.

Manage fruit trees: Pick ripe fruit immediately and do not let rotting fruit pile up on the ground.

Block Entry Points



Secure crawl spaces: Board up openings beneath your porch, deck, or house using thick plywood with no gaps that a bear can use for leverage.

Keep windows and doors shut: Avoid cooking with ground-floor windows or doors open, and store scented products like sunscreen, bug spray, and toothpaste inside. Keep car doors locked so bears do not smell food inside vehicles.

Use deterrent mats: Place commercial electric mats or DIY "unwelcome mats" (boards with evenly spaced protruding screws or nails) under vulnerable windows and near entry doors to make the ground uncomfortable.

Anyone who sees bear activity should call 911 or the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 208-756-8980.