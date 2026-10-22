Idaho Fish and Game website powers down as AI discovers global flaws

BOISE, Idah — The Idaho Fish and Game website is currently not functioning at full capacity after the agency replaced it with a minimal page Thursday.

According to the agency, the decision to move to a static site was made "to minimize the risk of potential security vulnerability."

On Thursday, Scripps News reported that artificial intelligence had discovered two critical flaws that could affect the programming language powering 70% of the world's websites. In the discovery's aftermath, websites across the world went dark as companies rushed to fix the vulnerabilities.

Websites shut down globally after AI finds flaw affecting 70% of the internet:

Websites shut down globally after AI finds flaw affecting 70% of the internet

In its announcement, Idaho Fish and Game officials did not specify whether its actions were related to the global concerns that were raised. Officials did say there is no timeline for when the full site will return.

Information needed by hunters and anglers will still be available on the website, including "seasons and rules brochures, public comment opportunities, access to our licensing website, hunter education opportunities, and IDFG contact information."

The agency said anyone unable to locate specific information on the temporary site should contact a Fish and Game office.