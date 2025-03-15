Idaho Fish and Game seeks public assistance in illegal Elk shooting case

BLISS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is requesting the public's help in gathering information about the illegal shooting of a young bull elk that occurred in southern Idaho between March 2 and March 4, 2025.

Fish and Game say the elk was discovered near Clover Creek Road, north of Bliss, and investigations have confirmed that the animal was shot.

Idaho Fish and Game are reminding the public that, hunting elk during the closed season is a serious offense, with a minimum fine of $300, along with a civil penalty of $750.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about this incident or any other wildlife violations to come forward.

Individuals can contact:



Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer - Eve Thomason at (208) -579-8091

Citizens Against Poaching hot line at (1-800) -632-5999.

Callers can remain anonymous, and those who provide information leading to an arrest could be eligible for rewards.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game emphasizes the importance of protecting wildlife and holding offenders accountable

