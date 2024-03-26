Idaho Fish and Game expands Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area

Idaho Fish and Game and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have partnered on a conservation effort to protect elk, mule deer, and their habitat. The groups announced an expansion to the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA), a section of land just east of Idaho Falls that provides a migration path for thousands of big game animals in East Idaho.

In total, the expansion adds 328 acres of land to the now nearly 36,000-acre WMA.

“This is a great addition to the WMA and provides a crucial winter range for thousands of elk, moose and deer that summer throughout millions of acres of eastern Idaho. For these big game animals, there are few other alternatives for surviving winter. The additional acreage added to the WMA enhances our ability to provide quality wildlife habitat and additional access for hunters into the future,” said Rob Cavallaro, Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region habitat manager. “We wish to thank the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for their longtime support of Tex Creek WMA and being a significant and extremely meaningful conservation partner. Without their substantive contributions securing this acquisition would not have been possible.”

Idaho Fish and Game and RMEF have collaborated on numerous habitat enhancement and conservation projects in the Game State. Since 1997, their joint efforts have resulted in 3,260 acres added to the WMA.