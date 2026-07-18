Idaho Fish and Game euthanizes food-conditioned black bear after it broke into Swan Valley home

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a black bear following two incidents at a Swan Valley residence in which the bear obtained human food.

On July 12, a male black bear entered an occupied home through a window screen while the homeowners were asleep. The animal accessed the kitchen and ate a pumpkin pie. The residents discovered the damage the following morning and were not injured.

The bear returned to the property the next night and obtained food from an unsecured garbage can.

Due to the fact that the bear had entered an occupied structure, Idaho Fish and Game set a trap at the property, captured the animal, and euthanized it in accordance with agency policy for bears that pose a clear risk to human safety.

“Our number one priority is always human safety, and we are extremely grateful that the individuals inside the home are ok,” says Wildlife Manager Eric Freeman. “In a situation where a bear has entered a residence, relocation is not an option.”

IDFG is reminding residents in bear country to secure bear attractants like leftovers, garbage, and pet food.

"Bears that obtain human food can quickly become habituated and conditioned, increasing the likelihood of property damage, dangerous encounters, and the need for management actions," the agency warns.

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