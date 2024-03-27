Idaho Firewise receives grant funding in support of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Firewise is one of ten organizations across the U.S. to receive grant funding in support of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 4, 2024.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Wildland-Urban Interface Conference in Reno, NV by the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm.

Idaho Firewise (IDFW) is a non-profit organization dedicated to wildfire preparedness. Similar to the national Firewise USA program, Idaho Firewise focuses on community-based efforts to create defensible space, improve home survivability, and foster collaboration among residents, landowners, fire agencies, and other stakeholders.

Each organization is getting $10,000 to help support and enhance their planned projects and community outreach for this year’s Preparedness Day campaign.

“It was an honor to award and recognize these organizations on behalf of NFPA and State Farm,” said Michele Steinberg, NFPA wildfire division director. “Each has demonstrated an ongoing dedication to wildfire mitigation, and I’m genuinely excited to watch their project plans come together in the weeks ahead. I’m confident that their efforts will make measurable differences in the communities they serve.”

The following are the 2024 Preparedness Day funding recipients:

Idaho Firewise (ID)

Hawaii Wildfire Mitigation Organization (HI)

Chestatee Chattahoochee RC&D Council (GA)

Forest Stewards Guild, Southwest Region (NM)

Team Rubicon (National)

Seigler Springs Community Redevelopment Association (CA)

Fire Adapted Colorado (CO)

Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development Council, Inc. (NC)

Wildfire Adapted Partnership (CO)

Coalitions and Collaboratives (CO)

Now entering its 10th year, Wildfire Community Preparedness Day encourages individuals and organizations to come together on a single day to proactively reduce wildfire risks. Typical activities might include simple, low-cost home improvement projects such as clearing dead leaves, debris, and pine needles from roofs and gutters; keeping lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches; or removing anything stored underneath decks or porches that could burn.

For more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, visit wildfireprepday.org