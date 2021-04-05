Idaho film 'Making Sense' hits streaming platforms Tuesday

A new film by Idaho artists and Boise State students, is hitting streaming platforms Tuesday for anyone to watch.

“Making Sense” finally debuted at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival in February. The film was originally supposed to make air at the Sun Valley Film Festival last year, but it was called due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This film has been a 10-year odyssey. From the first draft I wrote, through all of the considerations and bringing actors on board from Idaho and getting Boise State involved, till now when the first time that people can see it. It feels wonderful,” Executive Producer and Co-writer Cole said.

The independent feature film is based on what is called “neuroplasticity” — the brain's ability to compensate for a missing sense.

Cole said it has been a long time coming and he is excited for anyone to be able to watch it.

“I'm hoping that people who watch this film encounter somebody with the disabilities and not look at what may be damaged about the person, but what might be superhuman. What senses might be enhanced and that was the whole objective of this film - to get people to look at people with disabilities in a whole new light,” Cole said.

The film will be released on most digital platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, Google play, Youtube movies, cable and satellite on-demand.