Idaho Falls man sentenced for sexually abusing child

IDAHO FALLS, ID - An Idaho Falls man convicted of sexually abusing a child over a five-year period was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

The Post Register reports 37-year-old William Ellwood was sentenced Tuesday -- after a jury last year found him guilty of seven counts of lewd conduct with a child and one count of child sexual abuse by making an electronic recording or photograph.

Ellwood was sentenced to 10 to 40 years for each of the seven lewd conduct convictions, and 10 to 25 years for the abuse conviction. The sentences will run concurrently.

Bonneville County prosecutor John Dewey read the 15-year-old victim's impact statement to the court, saying that Ellwood took away her innocence, and every day she wakes up “feeling angry, frightened and scared.”

(by Associated Press)

