Idaho Falls man arrested for AI-generated images of child sexual abuse

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has released information regarding the arrest of 52-year-old Lloyd Perry on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Perry for obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children. Attorney General Labrador says the case highlights a critical blindspot in Idaho law regarding AI-generated images, but he still intends to prosecute Perry federally.

“This case involves thousands of AI-generated images of child sexual abuse,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Idaho’s recent law criminalizing AI images of child sexual abuse doesn’t go into effect until July 1st, but this case spotlights the critical problem the law now addresses. I’m grateful for the hard work of our ICAC Unit and to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, whose team will be prosecuting this case federally.”

“Our office’s partnership with the ICAC Task Force of the Attorney General’s Office has a proven track-record of protecting Idaho’s children,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. “As this investigation shows, we are fully committed to continuing our shared mission of identifying and prosecuting offenders who create, possess, or share child pornography. AI and other emerging technologies will never deter us.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local law enforcement, Attorney General Labrador's ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.