Idaho Falls couple stranded in Dubai following Iranian strikes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Falls couple is stranded in Dubai during a service trip after Iranian retaliatory strikes paralyzed air travel across the Middle East. The regional instability follows major attacks by the United States and Israeli forces that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Devere and Toni Hunt arrived in Dubai on February 26th, after a tour and service trip to India. They planned to spend a few days in Abu Dhabi before heading home. However, the atmosphere shifted instantly on Saturday while they were visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The Hunts describe hearing several loud booms, and within minutes, their phones lit up with emergency alerts.

As Iranian forces targeted major hubs like Dubai for hosting U.S. Military Bases, flights across the region were disrupted, with nearly 2,000 flights canceled throughout the region, according to the Associated Press.

Speaking from their hotel, the Hunts described a city on edge.

"I don't think we've gone more than just a few hours without some type of incoming missile or Patriot response," said Devere Hunt. "We've heard constantly the booms, we've seen some of the debris falling."

Devere and Toni Hunt / Idaho News 8

For now, the couple is playing a waiting game, repeatedly booking and adjusting flights as the situation evolves. Despite the chaos, the Hunts praised the local hospitality and persistence in the face of uncertainty.

"In the meantime, we've just been told to shelter in place," said Toni Hunt. "The hotel staff has been so nice and has taken care of us so well. We feel safe. I mean, it's just unsettling to hear the booms and know what they are."

U.S. citizens affected by the situation are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows the Department of State to contact citizens in case of emergency.

