Idaho entrepreneurs dive into ABC's Shark Tank once again

BOISE, Idaho — A couple of Idaho entrepreneurs are hitting the national stage once again Friday night, on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson own Crispy Cones out in Rexburg, Idaho, where they make a dough cone that’s made rotisserie style with a special spread inside like Nutella or cookie butter. That special treat is then filled with gourmet soft-serve ice cream.

Carlson learned his cooking style while on a mission trip to the Czech Republic. Then, last spring Jeremy and his wife made it onto Shark Tank and made a deal with shark Barbara Corcoran for $200,000 for 20% of Crispy Cones’ equity.

“When we got there into the tank it felt super surreal and was kind of like an out-of-body experience being there in front of these celebrity figures and these well-known investors,” said Kaitlyn. “We couldn’t believe we were there and were super excited but also so nervous because it was so intimidating.”

Friday night's episode is an update on how that partnership is going, as they work towards their goal of turning the company into a successful national and international franchise.

We recently caught up with the couple who say the support they’ve received from Idahoans has been overwhelming.

“It was a huge shock and a huge surprise to southeast Idaho in general. There hadn’t been a business that’s come out of there that’s hit the Tank that’s gotten a deal with Barbara Corcoran before, so it felt like we were trailblazers in a way and awesome to see the community rally around us,” Jeremy tells Idaho News 6. “Honestly, we would be here if it wasn’t for the community in Idaho, who gave us our start and who were waiting in line to buy the product. We wouldn’t be a nationwide brand if it wasn’t for them.”

Shark Tank airs at 7 p.m. on Friday nights on ABC. To learn more about Crispy Cones, you can check out their website here.