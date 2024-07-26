Idaho Department of Lands reports 65 human-caused fires this season

IDAHO — This fire season has been incredibly active in Idaho and the nearby Eastern Oregon area and the Idaho Department of Lands has released a report of wildfire activity across the state as of July 26.

The IDL is reporting 179 fires to date with over 20,000 acres burned in IDL-protected lands and 46,000 acres being scorched state-wide.

Of these fires, 65 are confirmed to be human-caused, while 51 have been determined to be natural. 63 fires have undetermined causes at this time.

The Idaho Department of Land's wildfire report page is available here for live updates on the fire situation in the Gem State.