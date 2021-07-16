Idaho Department of Lands releases online fire restriction finder

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) announced Friday the new fire restrictions finder is now online and the list of areas with fire restrictions is growing. IDL says the public's participation in preventing human-caused wildfires is critical during the current extreme fire conditions.

“The Fire Restrictions Finder is a mapping tool that is smartphone and computer friendly so you can plan activities accordingly,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “We are doing everything we can to support getting this information to the public because we need the people of Idaho to take extra steps to prevent accidental fires right now. Even if that means changing your recreation plans for the sake of reducing wildfire risk.”

The Treasure Valley is in Stage 1 of fire restrictions, according to the resource. In Stage 1, the following are prohibited on restricted state, private and federal lands:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except if:

Using a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels; or

Within a designated area posted with Forest Service notices indicating that use of fire is not prohibited in that area and using either: A permanent metal or concrete structure installed and maintained by the Forest Service and specifically designed for containing a campfire or cooking fire; or A fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheepherder type stove with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arrester with a mesh screen and a screen opening of a 1/4 inch or less.



Smoking, outside an enclosed vehicle or building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:



Persons with a written special use authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.

Persons using a stove or grill that is fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons using a stove fire (a fire built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheepherder type stove that is outfitted with a chimney that is at least five feet in length that are equipped with a spark arrester consisting of a mesh screen with a screen opening of 1/4 inch or less).

Persons using metal fire pans (sides must be 3 inches high with a metal grate on top) within ¼ mile of the Main Salmon River. Pack-out of ashes is required.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempt.

With the volume of wildfires burning throughout central Idaho, fire managers ask the public to be extra cautious when spending time outdoors.

Fire restrictions are meant to prevent human-caused wildfires and restrictions can be declared in a portion of the state or in multiple areas. The fire restrictions finder resource shows current restrictions only and areas may change.

The map is updated as fire restrictions are announced by the responsible jurisdictions. Local agencies follow established, statewide-approved guidelines for implementing fire restrictions in their geographic areas.