Idaho Department of Labor to host job fair

The Idaho Department of Labor will host a job fair on February 2.

The fair will have a variety of employers from different industries from warehouses to administration. The fair kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Parkcenter in Boise.

Participating employers include Amazon, Craig Stein Beverage, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Grove Hotel, Alsco Uniforms, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), US Ecology, Faith Technologies, Westside Pizza, Direct TV, Paul Davis Restoration, YMCA, Durham Bus, Teleperformance, Frito Lay, Darigold, Home Helpers Home Care and many more.

Dress to impress, and bring your resume!