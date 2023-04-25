Idaho Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate

The Idaho Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who walked away from his worksite in Caldwell today at around 11:00 am.

Ryan Michael Schow was last seen near the intersection of Sunnyslope Road and Lowell Road. He is described as a white male, 39 years old, 6'2" tall weighing approximately 200lbs with hazel colored eyes. At the time he went missing, his hair was blonde.

Schow was in the correctional facility after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance and transferring/receiving stolen vehicles.

IDOC asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 9-1-1.