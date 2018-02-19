Idaho Democrats hope to improve access to family planning services for low income women

BOISE, Idaho - Democratic lawmakers are hoping to provide more resources to low-income women between the ages 19 and 44. According to House Minority Leader, Mat Erpelding, the goal of "Plan first Idaho" is to improve access to family planning services and to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
Low-income women in that age group are allegeable for Medicaid if they have an unwanted pregnancy, Erpelding says each one can cost the state up to 30,000 dollars. If passed, 90% percent of the program would be funded through the federal government waivers, Erpelding says it would save Idaho taxpayers eight and a half million dollars.
"The idea here is to save our state taxpayer dollars, and if we can figure out ways that are in the interests of the patent and saving the state money, it's a great opportunity," said Democrat Mat Erpelding of district 19.