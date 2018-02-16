Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate resigns from the Legislature … again

BOISE, ID - A Democratic gubernatorial candidate has officially resigned from the Idaho Legislature to focus on her campaign.

Paulette Jordan had initially announced her resignation Feb. 7. She later backtracked, saying she would not be stepping down from the elected office, but instead would appoint a substitute to replace her during the remaining legislative session.

State law, however, dictates that substitutes may only be appointed for temporary absences -- and Jordan will be gone for the entire session.

Jordan's resignation was effective Wednesday. Her legislative seat will remain empty until a replacement is selected.

Regional Democrats will now be tasked with selecting three candidates and submitting those names to Governor "Butch" Otter for final selection.

Jordan faces Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff in the Democratic primary election.

(by Associated Press)

