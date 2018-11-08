Idaho dairy producers meet with legislators

Nampa, ID - Farmers are feeling the strain from tariffs imposed on trade with countries like Mexico and China.

At a dairy facility in Nampa Wednesday, Idaho's two senators, Senator Mike Crapo and Senator James Risch, met with local dairy producers and assured them that they are working to persuade President Trump to address their concerns.

"I can tell you this. He wants trade agreements as much as anybody else. But he wants one that is favorable to us," said Senator James Risch (R).

"It was nice to hear their perspective and kind of what goes on behind the scenes. That was very enlightening," said Alan Reed, President of Reed's Dairy.

Legislators hope to ease the financial burden on Idaho's dairy farmers, and Senator Jim Risch says -- when it comes to the trade war -- the president is "relentless," and that he "appears to know where he's going, and he's going to execute."