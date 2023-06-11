Idaho Couple invited to the White House Pride event with President Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House hosted a Pride event today and a couple from Idaho were invited to the festivities.

Logan Lynn and Casey Dudley headed out to Washington, D.C. this week after being invited to the White House by President Biden and the First Lady.

“Yeah I don’t get emails from the president often like ‘hey, come over to my house'" Logan said about receiving an email from the White House. "That’s the first time that has happened.”

When Lynn got the email, he thought it was spam, but it wasn't. Lynn was invited because of his activism within the LGBTQIA+ community. He was excited to bring his boyfriend, Casey.

“We were talking about it, it’s probably the best plus-one I’ll ever be able to give.”

Idaho News 6 spoke with Dudley before they took off for D.C. He said that being invited to the white house brought a sense of validation and that it was a great way to celebrate pride.

“Being able to hold my head up high and say yeah I’m an American," Dudley said when asked what Pride meant to him. "I’m a person of this planet, and I love to sing and dance, and work hard, and think about things, and love and cry, and feel and experience, and share and help, and learn and grow.”

Originally, the event was supposed to be on Thursday, but with the smoke over the East Coast, it was postponed to Saturday.

That gave the couple A lot of time to explore D.C. Lynn said he is excited to show the city off to Dudley, who has never been.

