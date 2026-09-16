Idaho County Sheriff: Fatal horseback riding accident in remote area outside of Riggins

IDAHO COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to a fatal horseback riding accident outside of Riggins on Saturday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said.

According to officials, on Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a report of the accident in a remote area between Sheep Creek and Wind River, on a trail near Johnson Saddle. The area is only accessible by horseback or on foot.

Due to the remote location, responding deputies were transported by jetboat to the Upper Sheep Creek Campground and then hiked to reach the scene.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the trail gave way beneath the horse, causing the horse to fall and trapping the rider between two boulders, with the horse's weight on top of him. Officials said they tried to move the horse off the rider, but reported that neither survived.

Officials said the rider's body was later removed from the scene by helicopter.

"Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer wishes to thank Sergeant Keith Olsen, Search and Rescue Coordinator Andy Gehring, and Idaho County Posse President Mike McPherson for their outstanding efforts during this incident," Idaho County said in a Facebook post. "Sheriff Ulmer also extends his gratitude to the Spokane County Sheriff's Air Rescue Helicopter, the Polly Bemis Ranch for providing jetboat transportation, and the Idaho County Sheriff's Posse for their assistance in this response."