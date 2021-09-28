Watch
Idaho continues to set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions

Jae C. Hong/AP
Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 18:57:31-04

Health officials stress the number of COVID-positive patients continues to exceed hospital resources around the state.

Idaho remains in Crisis Standards of Care statewide and as of Saturday, 252 patients were in the ICU in Idaho according to the Department of Health and Welfare

Currently, there are over 700 patients in the hospital across the state, which is a record since the start of the pandemic in Idaho. Each day — the state is averaging around 30 new deaths among Idahoans with a total number of over 2,000.

“We expect these numbers to continue to increase. We do not see where this is going to turn around just yet,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said.

The Department of Health and Welfare says 20% of all new cases reported are among children and the number of infections among children has recently skyrocketed. Just last week nearly 1,700 cases were reported among children.

The weekly number of cases identified among Idahoans less than 18 years of age has doubled since mid-august and the result is an increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"I worry every single day about the potential of seeing a child death notice because perhaps they were too young to get a vaccine or had underlying health conditions,” Administrator of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch said. “I worry every single day that we have not done enough as a society to protect our loved ones and that we have let a narrative prevail that does not support vaccines and public health mitigation measures."

To see the state's COVID-19 data and vaccine information, click here.

