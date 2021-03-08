Idaho continues its lull in COVID-19 deaths and reports 105 new cases on Saturday

This article was originally written by Nicole Blanchard for the Idaho Statesman.

Editor’s note: Following a Central District Health misclassification in Ada County’s confirmed case numbers, the Idaho Statesman is now using Idaho Department of Health and Welfare numbers to report combined confirmed and probable cases each day.

Idaho reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday and just 105 confirmed and probable cases statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.

To date, 1,879 Idahoans have died of COVID-19, according to IDHW. The agency last reported a death linked to the disease on Thursday.

Data showed 105 new confirmed and probable cases in Idaho on Saturday, continuing the downward trend of cases over the last month.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases on Saturday: Ada (14 new, 47,216 total), Adams (1 new, 331 total), Bannock (10 new, 7,965 total), Bingham (14 new, 4,321 total), Blaine (3 new, 2,191 total), Boise (1 new, 310 total), Bonner (1 new, 3,003 total), Bonneville (22 new, 12,449 total), Canyon (6 new, 24,876 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,869 total), Fremont (3 new, 1,034 total), Jefferson (8 new, 2,502 total), Jerome (-1 new, 2,512 total), Kootenai (6 new, 16,770 total), Madison (13 new, 6,440 total), Teton (2 new, 1,102 total) and Valley (1 new, 801 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 434,462, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 156,618 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,184 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,245 admissions to the ICU and 9,708 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 6, the health system was reporting 11 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 405 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 6, the health system was reporting 26 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 336 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.6%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 2: Borah High (3), Morley Nelson Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 21-March 6: Eagle High (4), Mountain View High (2), Rocky Mountain High (1), Heritage Middle (1), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Joplin Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 47,216, Adams 331, Bannock 7,965, Bear Lake 359, Benewah 626, Bingham 4,321, Blaine 2,191, Boise 310, Bonner 3,003, Bonneville 12,449, Boundary 823, Butte 200, Camas 70, Canyon 24,876, Caribou 630, Cassia 2,869, Clark 54, Clearwater 1,004, Custer 233, Elmore 1,626, Franklin 1,081, Fremont 1,034, Gem 1,702, Gooding 1,270, Idaho 1,164, Jefferson 2,502, Jerome 2,512, Kootenai 16,770, Latah 2,799, Lemhi 501, Lewis 379, Lincoln 486, Madison 6,440, Minidoka 2,287, Nez Perce 3,371, Oneida 330, Owyhee 1,015, Payette 2,382, Power 629, Shoshone 1,012, Teton 1,102, Twin Falls 9,029, Valley 801, Washington 1,177.

