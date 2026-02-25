Idaho congressmen 'applaud' Trump's State of the Union address

Idaho congressmen released statements Tuesday evening, expressing their approval of the current administration following President Trump's 2026 State of the Union address.

Idaho representative Mike Simpson 'applauds' the current leadership, saying the country is headed "in the right direction".

“After four years of Biden’s failed policies and countless lies, President Donald Trump’s leadership has turned our country around,” Rep. Simpson said.

In the longest address in recorded history, the president worked to reassure Americans on the strength of the economy.

"This is the golden age of America," the president said.

Rep. Simpson agreed with Trump's analysis of the economy, saying the administration's policies will increase financial security for Americans.

“Thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress, an economic comeback is underway," Rep. Simpson said, "We enacted the largest tax cut in American history, allowing hardworking Americans to keep more of what they earn in real time."

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo expressed his support for the administration, higlighting it's health care policies.

"We have also taken significant steps to make health care more affordable for all Americans," Sen. Crapo said. "In the last year, we have enacted legislation to bring down the cost of prescription drugs, increase access to care, improve health care quality and support treatment of diseases that affect millions of Americans."

However, despite praise from several Republican lawmakers, the President faces a divided Congress ahead of the midterm elections this November.