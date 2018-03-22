Idaho commemorates 19th Amendment's centennial anniversary

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho lawmakers and leaders are celebrating the centennial anniversary of women's right to vote.

Aug. 18, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment.

Idaho's First Lady Lori Otter and female legislators gathered in the Governor's ceremonial office Thursday afternoon to recognize the adoption of Senate Concurrent Resolution 128.

The resolution seeks to support and encourage Idahoans to explore and appreciate the women's suffrage movement in Idaho and across the nation.

"It is in the state of Idaho's interest ot foster women leaders of the future, advance their leadership in business and politics, and encourage women to exercise their right to vote," Otter said.

The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) and Idaho Women in Leadership (I-WIL) are planning and commemorating the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment through "Idaho Women 100" activities and events.