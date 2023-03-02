Idaho City 37th Annual Chili Cook Off

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho City Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th Annual Chili Cook Off this Saturday, March 4.

On hand for judging will be Idaho News 6's own Matt Sizemore. Also on the panel to select the best chili in Idaho City will be the Idaho City Mayor, and three State Representatives.

The event will have several local non-profit vendors lining the streets of Idaho City selling everything from beer to cinnamon rolls to baked potatoes raising money for local causes.

Considered the ultimate Winter block party, there will be live entertainment, a silent auction, raffle items and the chance to meet Good Morning Idaho anchor Matt Sizemore.

"Any chance I get to be part of a food competition ... I'm in 100%," says Sizemore. "I'm excited to be included in this fantastic event, giving me another opportunity to enjoy their beautiful town."

The 2023 commemorative bowls have already sold out. However, there will be $5 tasting cups for sale at the event.

The cook off runs from 11:00am to 2:00pm, and chili will be served starting at noon until they run out!

