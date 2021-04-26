Idaho celebrating Arbor Day with informational campaign, tree seedlings

BOISE, Idaho — The last Friday in April is set aside to celebrate Arbor Day and call attention to the important role trees play in our lives, communities and state. This year, the Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC) is launching a new informational campaign called "Healthy Forests, Healthy Idaho" and will be making tree seedlings available statewide.

“Healthy Forests equate to a healthy Idaho,” said Jennifer Okerlund, IFPC Director. “Trees make valuable contributions to our state, environmentally, aesthetically and economically. They play an essential role in the reduction of carbon, create the beautiful backdrop we live, work and play within and ensure we have the essential products that we rely on daily.”

IFPC has partnered with the Idaho Department of Lands and Home Depot to safely spread blue spruce seedlings to the public. Seedlings will be available for pick up at all IDL Regional Offices and Idaho Home Depot locations on April 30.

“We’re excited to partner with the Idaho Forest Products Commission in celebration of Arbor Day and help educate Idahoans on the role trees play within our state,” said Dustin Miller, IDL Director. “Idaho’s working, managed forests not only contribute to our state economically, they help maintain healthy forests in our state, reducing the threat of catastrophic wildfire.”

On Arbor Day, you are encouraged to learn more about Idaho's working forests and celebrate using online resources. If you don't want to plant a tree, there are other ways to celebrate:



Celebrate an existing tree in your yard or neighborhood. Visit your tree often and learn everything you can about it.

Purchase a commemorative shirt or cap on the IFPC website.

Visit the Learning at Home page to get free resources, lessons, activities, printables and much more.

Encourage youth in 5th-12th grades to participate in the 2021 Arbor Day Photo Contest.

Learn more about Idaho trees.

“From the trees in our back yard and in our local and state parks, to the private, state and federal forests that cover 40 percent of our state — trees and forests make our lives in Idaho better,” said Okerlund.

Working forests provide local jobs to 31,000 Idahoans and bring over $2.4 billion to the state's economy. Timber harvested from state forests provided over $52 million to Idaho public schools and institutions in 2020.

For a complete list of seedling locations and other ways to celebrate Arbor Day in Idaho, click here.