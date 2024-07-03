Idaho celebrates 134 years of statehood

IDAHO — Idaho is celebrating 134 years of statehood today as July 3 marks the day in 1890 that then President Benjamin Harrison signed the law admitting the Gem State into the US.

America250, an organization that celebrates the upcoming semiquincentennial of the United States, shared a few facts about Idaho to commemorate the anniversary.

Some of the fun facts shared about the Gem State relate to gold mining in Idaho. From 1860 -1866, Idaho produced 2.5 million ounces, or 19%, of all gold in the US.

Idaho famous for it's status as the top potato producing state, with nearly 1/3 of all potatoes in the country grown in the Snake River Plain in the southern part of the state.

Idaho lawmakers made posts across social media recognizing the anniversary.

Happy Statehood Day, Idaho!



134 years ago today, Idaho became the 43rd state admitted to the Union. From its natural beauty to the people who call it home, let’s celebrate everything that makes the Gem State great! pic.twitter.com/mms2jYuonA — Congressman Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) July 3, 2024

Happy Statehood Day, Idaho! On this day 134 years ago, Idaho was admitted as the 43rd state to join the Union. Happy birthday to this great state full of natural wonders, amazing wildlife and irreplaceable people. pic.twitter.com/1tTKNLCTOF — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) July 3, 2024

On this day in 1890, President Benjamin Harrison granted Idaho’s statehood making it the 43rd state in the Union.



Join me as we celebrate the Gem State’s 134th Statehood Day! Have a terrific time and be safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A8sdplRAYl — Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) July 3, 2024