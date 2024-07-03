Watch Now
Idaho celebrates 134 years of statehood

Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 03, 2024

IDAHO — Idaho is celebrating 134 years of statehood today as July 3 marks the day in 1890 that then President Benjamin Harrison signed the law admitting the Gem State into the US.

America250, an organization that celebrates the upcoming semiquincentennial of the United States, shared a few facts about Idaho to commemorate the anniversary.

Some of the fun facts shared about the Gem State relate to gold mining in Idaho. From 1860 -1866, Idaho produced 2.5 million ounces, or 19%, of all gold in the US.

Idaho famous for it's status as the top potato producing state, with nearly 1/3 of all potatoes in the country grown in the Snake River Plain in the southern part of the state.

Idaho lawmakers made posts across social media recognizing the anniversary.

