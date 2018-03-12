Idaho candidates respond to health plan fall out

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's top gubernatorial candidates are responding to the recent federal government's announcement that Idaho's plan to allow health insurance plans that don't meet Affordable Care Act standards is illegal.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little in particular has gone on the defensive after spending months touting the plan in campaign advertisements and social media.

For example, in a recent television commercial, Little claimed he and Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter ended the ACA's "monopoly" in Idaho.

However, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma issued a letter Thursday saying that the ACA remains the law and her agency has a duty to enforce it.

GOP opponent Tommy Ahlquist responded to the CMS letter by reiterating prior accusations that Little and Otter's plan was a campaign stunt and was never designed to fix health care in Idaho.