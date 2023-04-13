Idaho Businesses Should be Aware of Misleading Business Compliance Solicitations

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane are warning Idaho’s small businesses about misleading business compliance solicitations. These mailings demand large fees while mimicking the appearance of government forms, creating a false sense of urgency.

Idaho businesses rarely, if ever, need the advertised documents, which can be obtained directly from the Secretary of State.

“I’ve directed my Consumer Protection Division to investigate these deceptive mailings,” Labrador said. “Idaho’s small business owners shouldn’t have to deal with scams like these.”

The Attorney General and Secretary of State have received several complaints from Idaho businesses that received misleading solicitations from several companies: ID UCC Statement Service, Corporate Certificates, LLC, Compliance Filing Division Services, Filing Compliance Solution Services, and ID Certificate Services.

ag.idaho.gov Above is an example of the misleading mailings being sent out provided by the Idaho Attorney General's Office.

Some of the solicitations have Idaho addresses on them but all of these companies are based in Florida.

“Scams like this are to be taken very seriously. Anyone who receives this, or similar scams, should contact the Attorney General’s office immediately so action can be taken,” McGrane said. “Idaho is the friendliest state to start and maintain a business. We must look out for small businesses and hold scam artists accountable. Business owners can visit my website to obtain official documents and file their annual reports. They don’t need to pay outrageous fees to third-parties.”

Idaho businesses that have lost money to a business compliance company can file a complaint with the Attorney General's office.

