Idaho businesses gather for Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show

BOISE - Businesses from around Idaho gather for the 25th Annual Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show on January 30th, 2018. The event is free and open to the public and it runs from eight a.m. to three p.m.

More than 90 Idaho businesses will be set up on three floors of the Capitol rotunda to showcase their products and services.

Vendors spent Mondaybafternoon getting ready for the show that's expected to draw an estimated 2,000 visitors on Tuesday.

Businesses that are just getting started to larger corporations that have been in Idaho for years will be at the show.

There will be giveaways, demonstrations, and samplings of products.

One of the vendors says this will be their second year at the Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show and the event has really helped their small business.

"We are now a year old and we started it last year, just exposure of being at this event has given us leaps and bounds for folks to know what we do. We're a local company. We use local products as much as possible. Just, it has really catapulted us to the realm that we wanted to get into," said Jan Zarr, owner and co-founder, Oma and Popie's Marinades.

Buy Idaho is a non-profit membership organization to promote Idaho businesses.