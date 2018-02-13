KIVI
Idaho boy fights to find diabetes cure
Maleeha Kamal
10:36 PM, Feb 12, 2018
Boise, ID -
Local boy gets the word out on Diabetes Awareness Day in Idaho.
Three million Americans battle with Type 1 diabetes every day.
Dozens of people took to the capitol steps Monday for Idaho's 4th Annual Diabetes Awareness Day.
It is all thanks to one young man -- Carson Magee.
"When I was 11, I unicycled up to the governor," said Carson. "I asked him for a type one diabetes awareness day."
As many as 80 Americans are newly diagnosed with the disease each day. Carson and his family said they never thought he would become a statistic.
Carson started showing signs around the age of 7.
"He was drinking a lot of Gatorade and going to the bathroom a lot," said Fonda.
His mom tried to blame the heat, but her gut told her it was something else. So she took Carson to the pediatrician for a series of test.
"The doctor came after the test with tears in his eyes and said, 'You have type one diabetes,'" Carson explained.
For many, the diagnosis comes as a shock and can be overwhelming.
Amy Colgan with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation said we need to find a cure.
"It's an auto immune disease where the body attacks the pancreas, and your body no longer produces insulin -- a hormone that you need to break down the food you eat," said Colgan.
Fondra Magee felt incredibly alone when she found out Carson had diabetes.
"How was I going to keep my son alive," said Fonda. "I cried the entire time."
"It's a 24-hour disease," said Carson.
Once Carson processed his prognosis, he started to fight for his life and the cause.
A couple of years later, he was chosen as a child ambassador for the state of Idaho by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
He has not talked to lawmakers from Idaho to Washington D.C. and helped raised millions of dollars.
He hopes by sharing his story, people will join his fight to find a cure.
The disease accounts for as much as $15 billion in health care each year.
