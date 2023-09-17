Idaho Botanical Gardens Celebrate 22nd Annual Bug Day

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Gardens hosted the 22nd annual Bug Day on September 16th, inviting families in the area to enjoy bug-themed booths and activities over the weekend.

The event set out to inspire young, curious minds through interactive exhibits and hands-on learning experiences involving all kinds of critters. Exhibits covered topics ranging from pollinators to insects of the forest to preserved insect specimens.

Katie Peterson, an education director at the event said, "For us, this event is for learners of all ages, abilities, and circumstances. We want everyone, so little kiddos to adults to feel like it's a day for them to get questions answered by local and regional experts and just to foster an appreciation for an insect maybe they've never heard about before."

Live music and food trucks were scattered around the gardens as attendees were encouraged to catch bugs and investigate their findings with on-site entomologists.

